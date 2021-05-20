Maharashtra: Cop, wife die of COVID-19 just days apart

A head constable attached to the Maharashtra Intelligence Department here has died of COVID-19, six days after his wife succumbed to the viral infection, an official said.

The policeman, identified as Pramod Narayanrao Gajbhiye (51), was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 29.

He died on Wednesday, the official said, adding that his wife, who was working at the Employment Guarantee Scheme office in neighboring Wardha, died of COVID-19 on May 13.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 10 and 14, the police said.

The viral infection has so far claimed the lives of 22 police personnel in Nagpur, they said.

