Left Menu

Maharashtra: Cop, wife die of COVID-19 just days apart

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:47 IST
Maharashtra: Cop, wife die of COVID-19 just days apart
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A head constable attached to the Maharashtra Intelligence Department here has died of COVID-19, six days after his wife succumbed to the viral infection, an official said.

The policeman, identified as Pramod Narayanrao Gajbhiye (51), was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 29.

He died on Wednesday, the official said, adding that his wife, who was working at the Employment Guarantee Scheme office in neighboring Wardha, died of COVID-19 on May 13.

The couple is survived by two daughters, aged 10 and 14, the police said.

The viral infection has so far claimed the lives of 22 police personnel in Nagpur, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...

UK government to target money in Scotland to counter independence drive

Scottish businesswoman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now, she does not see it as a priority.As the Scottish National Party SNP pushes for a second referendum after a repeat election victory this month, Macklin believ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you...

Construction's 'perfect storm' is a boon for ABB's robots

ABB is looking to tap into a skilled labour shortage in the fast-growing construction sector to help drive the post-pandemic recovery of its robotics business and diversification from the automotive industry, the head of the division said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021