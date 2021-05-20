Left Menu

Oxygen concentrator hoarding: ED registers money laundering case against businessman Navneet Kalra

Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants. The ED, in a statement, said it has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on the basis of FIR registered by Delhi Police against Kalra.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized two cell phones from Kalra in connection with the oxygen concentrators hoarding case. The police said the phones have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for further examination.

A Delhi Court had remanded businessman Kalra to three-day police custody in connection with the hoarding case on May 17. Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

Along with Kalra, Delhi Police had also arrested Gourav Khanna (47), the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd in connection with the case. Khanna's firm is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment. According to Delhi Police, Matrix Cellular received a consignment of 650 oxygen concentrators, of which 524 have been recovered. The oxygen concentrators have been imported from China and were being sold in Delhi via an online portal. The concentrators were bought for around 20,000 and were being sold at a 4-5 times higher price. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

