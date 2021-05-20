Left Menu

Taiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically

There was also one new death, an elderly woman who lived on her own and had underlying health conditions, bringing the death total toll since the pandemic began to 15. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said that the percentage of confirmed cases was falling among people being tested in the capital, Taipei, and neighboring New Taipei City, where the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:23 IST
Taiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan reported 286 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day but giving the health minister cause for a sliver of optimism that the situation was not dramatically worsening.

Having been held up as an example of how to successfully stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiraling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases. The latest daily tally was up on the 267 infections reported on Wednesday. There was also one new death, an elderly woman who lived on her own and had underlying health conditions, bringing the death total toll since the pandemic began to 15.

Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said that the percentage of confirmed cases was falling among people being tested in the capital, Taipei, and neighbouring New Taipei City, where the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated. "At present, it seems like the trend is not deteriorating sharply," he told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB CM Arvind Kejriwal....

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...

EMERGING MARKETS-S.African rand rises before central bank meet, EMFX edges up

South Africas rand ticked higher on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting, while most other emerging market currencies rose slightly, even as hints of eventual policy tightening from the Federal Reserve clouded their outlook. The rand ad...

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraines parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week is accused of faili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021