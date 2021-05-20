The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized storage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at standard freezer temperatures for up to one month, to make the shot more widely available. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain launched a nationwide study to explore whether giving a third dose "booster" shot of vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. * Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer's vaccine.

* Cyprus has recorded its first cases of the Indian variant, its health ministry said. AMERICAS

* Brazil's health minister said he had spoken with Moderna about buying its vaccine, as the country scrambles for shots from producers passed over last year. * The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from coming to the United States, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan is likely to approve vaccines by both AstraZeneca and Moderna, with an official announcement expected from the country's health minister on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

* Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said. * Australia's peak medical body warned that residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.

* Vietnam plans to set up a 25.2 trillion dong ($1.1 billion) fund to acquire 150 million vaccine doses for its population. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has detected the first cases of the new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and all travelers from the Asian nation would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine. * Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Emergent BioSolutions could resume making J&J's vaccine "within days" of getting the regulatory go-ahead but is still fixing the problems that ruined millions of doses in March.

* Pfizer is to begin producing a key ingredient for its vaccine at an Irish facility for the first time. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove selling in the bond market while lifting the safe-haven dollar. * Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April while capital spending perked up on surging global demand for cars and electronics.

* New Zealand lifted welfare benefit rates and promised billions of dollars more towards addressing rising inequality in its annual budget, as it predicted smaller deficits and faster economic recovery from COVID-19.

