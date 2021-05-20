Britain's Prince William gets first does of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's Prince William gets first does of COVID-19 vaccineReuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:35 IST
Britain's Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, said he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, said he had received the shot on Tuesday.
