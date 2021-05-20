China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants - China CDC experts

China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants - China CDC expertsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:01 IST
China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle new coronavirus variants spreading in India and can provide protection "to a certain extent", based on preliminary research results, a disease control expert said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news briefing, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, did not elaborate on the specific vaccines or variants he referred to.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
