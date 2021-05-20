Left Menu

China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants - China CDC experts

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:01 IST
China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants - China CDC experts

China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle new coronavirus variants spreading in India and can provide protection "to a certain extent", based on preliminary research results, a disease control expert said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, did not elaborate on the specific vaccines or variants he referred to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.The ministry of ...

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.This years event, which is arranged by the International Institu...

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt to set up dedicated centres for treatment of black fungus at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB CM Arvind Kejriwal....

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021