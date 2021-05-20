China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle Indian variants - China CDC experts

China's current COVID-19 vaccines can tackle new coronavirus variants spreading in India and can provide protection "to a certain extent", based on preliminary research results, a disease control expert said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, did not elaborate on the specific vaccines or variants he referred to.

