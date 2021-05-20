134 fresh COVID cases reported in Ladakh, one more dies

Ladakh recorded 134 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the total infection tally to 16,918 while one person died taking the number of fatalities to 171, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 127 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries to 15,158 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the 134 new cases, 124 were reported from Leh and 10 cases from Kargil, they said.

With the death of one patient from COVID reported from Kargil, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has reached 171, which includes 123 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Out of the total discharged cases, 96 patients were from Leh and 31 from Kargil, officials said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,589, which includes 1,328 in Leh district and 261 in Kargil district, they said.

