Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinationsReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:34 IST
Ukraine's parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.
Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week is accused of failing to supply adequate vaccine doses to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
