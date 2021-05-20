Left Menu

Dedicated centres to be set up for treatment of black fungus cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:50 IST
Dedicated centres to be set up for treatment of black fungus cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis cases at three city government-run hospitals.

He made the announcement after discussing the rise in black fungus cases with officials and specialists at a meeting here.

''Three important decisions were taken at the meeting. Centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment of black fungus,'' the CM tweeted.

The drugs used in the treatment of the fungal infection will be arranged in enough quantity and awareness will be created among people for prevention against the disease, he said.

''We have to stop the spread of the disease and have to give best possible treatment to those suffering from it,'' he said in another tweet in Hindi.

PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester Citys Ruben Dias was named Englands Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers Association FWA, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. The 24-year-old Portugal...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Toulouse face major challenge against powerful debutants La Rochelle

Toulouse face a major challenge against the power of La Rochelles pack as they bid for a record-extending fifth European Cup title in an all-French final at Twickenham on Saturday.With four titles from six finals, the club has a pedigree th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021