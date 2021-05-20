Left Menu

India conducts 20.55 lakh COVID-19 tests in single day

A total of 3,69,077 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 2,76,110 infections being reported during the same period, the ministry said.Indias cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440.Besides India recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now.Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal,Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Hayana reported 77.17 per cent of the 2,76,110 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:23 IST
India conducts 20.55 lakh COVID-19 tests in single day

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) More than 20.55 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, the highest-ever conducted in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.44 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Cumulatively, 20,55,010 tests were conducted on Wednesday in the country.

India's daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the seventh consecutive day. A total of 3,69,077 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 2,76,110 infections being reported during the same period, the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440.

Besides India recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal,Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Hayana reported 77.17 per cent of the 2,76,110 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases.

The ministry said India's total active cases have decreased to 31,29,878 with a decline of 96,841 cases being registered in the total active caseload in a day.

It now comprises 12.14 per cent of the country's total cases.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 69.23 per cent of India's total active cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.11 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 3,874 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.25 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths.

The ministry also said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.70 crore.

A total of 18,70,09,792 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,31,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,85,934 healthcare workers (HCWs)) who have taken the first dose and 66,67,394 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,46,36,501 FLWs who have received the first dose, 82,56,381 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 70,17,189 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,83,47,950 and 94,36,168 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,49,36,096 and 1,80,26,179 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester Citys Ruben Dias was named Englands Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers Association FWA, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. The 24-year-old Portugal...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Toulouse face major challenge against powerful debutants La Rochelle

Toulouse face a major challenge against the power of La Rochelles pack as they bid for a record-extending fifth European Cup title in an all-French final at Twickenham on Saturday.With four titles from six finals, the club has a pedigree th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021