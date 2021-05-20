Left Menu

European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 bln vaccine doses

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST
European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 bln vaccine doses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission said https://bit.ly/3f1bDo4 on Thursday that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between the end of 2021 to 2023, the statement added. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and those essential components are sourced from the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince William receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britains National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.William, 38, received his shot at Londons Science Museum, one of the large-...

Soccer-Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Manchester Citys Ruben Dias was named Englands Footballer of the Year on Thursday in the annual vote of the Football Writers Association FWA, making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. The 24-year-old Portugal...

Myanmar air force chief in Moscow for military helicopter expo - media reports

The chief of Myanmars air force and other military officials are visiting Moscow on Thursday to attend an exhibition displaying combat helicopters, one Russia-focused and one Myanmar-focused news outlet reported. The Moscow Times, citing tw...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Toulouse face major challenge against powerful debutants La Rochelle

Toulouse face a major challenge against the power of La Rochelles pack as they bid for a record-extending fifth European Cup title in an all-French final at Twickenham on Saturday.With four titles from six finals, the club has a pedigree th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021