European Commission signs third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 bln vaccine doses

The European Commission said https://bit.ly/3f1bDo4 on Thursday that it signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc for an additional 1.8 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between the end of 2021 to 2023, the statement added. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and those essential components are sourced from the EU.

