Hungary has opted out of new vaccine deal with Pfizer -EU spokesman

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary is the only European Union country that has decided to opt-out of a new vaccine deal the bloc has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 jab, an EU spokesman said.

"Hungary opted out of the Pfizer deal," the spokesman said on Thursday.

The Commission on Thursday confirmed the new deal with the two companies, the third signed with them, for the possible purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses until 2023 following 600 million doses ordered under two previous contracts.

