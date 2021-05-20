Left Menu

Mucormycosis prime concern for Maha at present: Tope tells PM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:31 IST
Mucormycosis prime concern for Maha at present: Tope tells PM

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that mucormycosis or black fungus, which has claimed 90 lives in the state so far, is a matter of prime concern for the state at present, and the state government needs more supply of the medicine used in its treatment.

Tope made the statement at a meeting held by Modi, during which the latter interacted with 17 district collectors of Maharashtra. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also attended the meeting.

Submitting his demands for the state, Tope said that since the requirement for oxygen and Remdesivir-like medicines has now stabilised due to a drop in COVID-19 cases, mucormycosis is a matter of prime concern for Maharashtra now.

In his media briefing on Wednesday, Tope had said that Maharashtra faces a shortage of Amphotericin-B, a key medicine required to treat mucormycosis patients, and the state needs 1.50 lakh to two lakh vials of that medicine, but has received only 16,000 from the Centre.

Of 1,500 patients found so far in the state, some 850 were undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 90 COVID-19 survivors have died of black fungus so far, he had said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting on Thursday, Tope said, ''I have informed the Centre that mucormycosis is the prime concern before the state government. I insisted that we need more allocation and supply of Amphotericin-B because the number of cases in the state is higher.'' ''As the active COVID-19 cases in the state have declined, the requirement for oxygen and Remdesivir-like medicines has now stabilised,'' he said, adding that these were not matters of concern anymore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese scuffle with Syrians voting abroad in support of Assad

Scuffles erupted on Thursday between Lebanese and Syrians, who were on their way to cast votes at their embassy in Lebanon in favour of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as polling abroad began before next weeks presidential election. The v...

HC asks Centre about steps taken to import medicine used for treating black fungus affecting COVID-19 recovered people.

HC asks Centre about steps taken to import medicine used for treating black fungus affecting COVID-19 recovered people....

IOC says will buy Iranian crude oil if sanctions are lifted

India will resume buying crude oil from Iran once the US sanctions are eased, an Indian Oil Corporation IOC executive on Thursday said, adding Iranian crude was beneficial for Indian refineries.India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2...

Maritime shipping to fall short of net zero emissions target - IEA

The maritime shipping industry will fall short of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions NZE by 2050, the International Energy Agency IEA said in a report.The shipping industry is expected to miss its net zero carbon dioxide CO2 target...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021