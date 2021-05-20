Taiwan president tests negative for COVID-19

Taiwan president tests negative for COVID-19Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:45 IST
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19, after a worker at her residence tested positive, the presidential office said on Thursday.
"The president is healthy and safe," it added.
Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections.
