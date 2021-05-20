Mamata writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh vaccine doses for state, central govt employees

Mamata writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh vaccine doses for state, central govt employeesPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide at least 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of all state and central government employees.
Banerjee, in her letter, also said that the Centre's policies have ''no room to accommodate the needs'' of people who run a greater risk of contracting the viral disease, including bankers, railway and airport employees, and those working in defense of coal sectors.
''In Bengal, we have taken steps to vaccinate a large section of frontline and electorally engaged employees across several sectors. We still need a minimum of 20 lakh doses to cover all employees,'' the chief minister wrote.
She requested Modi to make available an adequate number of vaccines for personnel engaged in ''priority sectors'' without further delay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bengal
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Mamata lost election from Nandigram, should not become West Bengal CM 'ethically': Biplab Kumar Deb
The UKIBC welcomes Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi's commitment to an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a future Free Trade Agreement
PM Modi condoles demise of Philipose Mar Chrysostom
PM Modi should apologise for mishandling of COVID-19, says Kapil Sibal
The UKIBC Welcomes Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi's Commitment to an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a Roadmap to a Future Free Trade Agreement