Assam CM visits hospital in Barpeta to review COVID-19 preparedness

Asked authorities to ramp up RTPCR tests at least by 20 percent of total RapidAntigenTest, Sarma said in a series of tweets.The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to intensify the vaccination drive and procure the required doses from Guwahati.Meanwhile, Mahanta visited the Sarusajai sports complex and held discussions with the DRDO and Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd, who are making the healthcare centre, to speed up the work.Inspected Sarusajai COVID19 hospital site.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited a hospital in Barpeta to review COVID-19 preparedness for dealing with the rising number of cases.

Sarma visited Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta, while state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta Mahanta supervised the ongoing construction work of a temporary 300-bedded hospital at Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati.

The chief minister and the health minister have been conducting surprise visits in different medical colleges, hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres across the state to assess the situation.

''Visited Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital in #Barpeta to review treatment facilities including critical care for #COVID19 patients. I asked doctors to step up their services to help Assam to get out of the pandemic with minimum loss of lives,'' Sarma tweeted.

He directed the FAAMCH authorities to bring 50 oxygen concentrators by Friday and make a 15-bedded ICU ward operational within the next two days.

''Instructed Jt DHS to travel extensively to ensure best treatment and facilities for #Covid patients. Asked authorities to ramp up #RTPCR tests at least by 20 percent of total #RapidAntigenTest,'' Sarma said in a series of tweets.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to intensify the vaccination drive and procure the required doses from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Mahanta visited the Sarusajai sports complex and held discussions with the DRDO and Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd, who are making the healthcare centre, to speed up the work.

''Inspected #Sarusajai #COVID19 hospital site. Asked @DRDO_India @apdclsocial Pub. health to speed up work. Aiming 100 ICU beds & 200 beds with oxygen ready by early June. Beds available in Royal Global, GIMT, Engg college, Ayurvedic, MMC, Kalapahar,'' he tweeted.

Assam reported 89 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, while the number of fresh cases rose sharply with 6,143 persons testing positive, pushing the total number of coronavirus infections to 3,47,001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

