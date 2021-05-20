Left Menu

Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 73.12 against US dollar

The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to end at 73.12 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.09 and a low of 73.17.It finally ended at 73.12 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous closing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee strengthened by 6 paise to end at 73.12 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.09 and a low of 73.17.

It finally ended at 73.12 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous closing. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.18 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 90.10. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.91 per cent to USD 65.39 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 337.78 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 49,564.86, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 124.10 points or 0.83 per cent to 14,906.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 697.75 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, with 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

