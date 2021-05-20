Left Menu

Taiwan president negative for COVID-19 after scare at residence

Having for months been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiralling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases. Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said a person who helped look after dogs at Tsai's residence was confirmed infected on Wednesday, and Tsai and 24 of her staff were immediately tested but found to be negative.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:07 IST
Taiwan president negative for COVID-19 after scare at residence
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@iingwen)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19 after a worker at her residence was confirmed to be infected, her spokesman said on Thursday, as the island reported 286 new domestic cases amid a spike in infections. Having for months been held up as an example of how to stop the virus in its tracks, Taiwan has over the past two weeks reported a spiralling number of infections in the community, with 1,572 cases.

Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said a person who helped look after dogs at Tsai's residence was confirmed infected on Wednesday, and Tsai and 24 of her staff were immediately tested but found to be negative. "The president is healthy and safe, please rest assured," Chang added, saying her residence was being disinfected.

Tsai is an animal lover and her pets include three retired guide dogs for the blind. Both the presidential office and Tsai's nearby official residence are close to Taipei's Wanhua district, one of the epicentres of the outbreak.

Thursday's daily tally was up on the 267 infections reported on Wednesday. There was also one new death, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 15. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the percentage of confirmed cases was falling among people being tested in the capital, Taipei, and neighbouring New Taipei City, where the worst of the outbreak has been concentrated.

"At present, it seems like the trend is not deteriorating sharply," he told a news briefing. The official Central News Agency said Taiwan's parliament would be suspended for a week starting from Saturday, though some committee sessions have already been cancelled.

While ministers say the medical system overall is coping well with the rise in infections, strains are starting to show in Taipei in particular, which is appealing for retired medical staff to help. In one piece of good news, more than 400,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Wednesday via the COVAX sharing initiative for lower income countries, adding to the 300,000 it has already received but are rapidly running out.

Taiwan has ordered more than 20 million vaccine doses, a mixture of Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc shots as well as domestically developed vaccines that could be given from July. Possibly signalling the Moderna shots could be arriving soon, Chen said the company had sent "kits" over so they could start making preparations.

Taiwan has only received AstraZeneca shots, with less than 1% of its more than 23 million people vaccinated, after being caught up in global supply problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19: Govt.

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19 Govt....

Hungarian woman with COVID awakes from coma to find she's a mother - RFE

Hungarian mother Szilvia Bedo-Nagy only found out she had given birth to baby daughter Napsugar when she was brought out of an induced coma more than a month later, having tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted pneumonia. She was heavi...

Deutsche Bank moves forward sustainability goals to ease criticism

Deutsche Bank on Thursday brought forward to 2023 the goal of facilitating more than 200 billion euros 244 billion in sustainable financing and investments, as the top German lender tries to counter criticism over fighting climate change. C...

Pinarayi Vijayan: The 'captain' who scripted history by steering the LDF to second successive win

Weathering many a storm, captain Pinarayi Vijayan steered the Left ship to safe waters in the 2021 assembly elections with a thumping win and rewrote Keralas political history of voters swinging between the Congress and Communists once in f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021