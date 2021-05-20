Left Menu

COVID challenge remains as long as infection exists even at minor scale: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to record the spread of coronavirus infection and its seriousness among the youth and children, and cautioned that the challenge posed by COVID-19 will remain as long it is present even at a minor scale in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:14 IST
COVID challenge remains as long as infection exists even at minor scale: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to record the spread of coronavirus infection and its seriousness among the youth and children, and cautioned that the challenge posed by COVID-19 will remain as long it is present even at a ''minor scale'' in the country. In his second round of interaction with district magistrates and field officials on the pandemic, Modi spoke about concerns in various quarters about any spread of infection in the young generation due to mutations in the virus and asked officials to analyse the statistics in their districts. They will have to be better prepared for the future, he said. There have been reports that the virus may hit the young generation, a demography which has so far not been affected hard as the adult population with people in the older age bracket being seen more susceptible. Noting that active cases have seen a decline in the last few days, Modi referred to the experience of the last one-and-a-half years and told officials to work to ensure that people continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

When the tally goes down, people start thinking that there is no need to worry now, he said, cautioning against it. Modi called for collective responsibility in this regard among the government machinery, social organisations and elected representatives. The challenge remains as long as the infection is present even at a minor scale, he said.

Noting that the pandemic has made their work more demanding and challenging, he said new strategies and solutions are needed to meet them and described the virus as ''dhoort'' (rogue) and ''bahurupiya'' (impersonator), a reference to its various mutations that has kept experts on edge. Our strategy should be dynamic, and be undergoing continuous innovations and upgrade, he said. Speaking on the vaccination programme, the prime minister said suggestions from states and other stake-holders have been incorporated and added that the Union Health Ministry is informing states about the availability of jabs for 15 days in advance. ''With clarity about vaccination supply and timeline being available, vaccination management will become easier for you,'' he said, adding that its supply will be further strengthened. Modi also said that there is a need to prevent vaccine wastage, saying every dose wasted is denying someone protection shield against the disease. Asking officials to analyse data separately for urban and rural regions besides those for tier 2 and 3 cities, Modi said it will help them prepare their strategy accordingly. The prime minister stressed that officers use local experiences and also work together as a country. He also called for working to keep villages corona-free.

Modi praised the officials for their efforts in making the good use of existing resources to fight ''the biggest disaster in 100 years''. The officials, who interacted with Modi via video-conferencing, were from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. He had spoken to a group of field officials on Tuesday too. The prime minister emphasised on giving importance to people's ease of living as well and said the facilities for free ration for the poor and other essential supplies must be provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19: Govt.

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19 Govt....

Hungarian woman with COVID awakes from coma to find she's a mother - RFE

Hungarian mother Szilvia Bedo-Nagy only found out she had given birth to baby daughter Napsugar when she was brought out of an induced coma more than a month later, having tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted pneumonia. She was heavi...

Deutsche Bank moves forward sustainability goals to ease criticism

Deutsche Bank on Thursday brought forward to 2023 the goal of facilitating more than 200 billion euros 244 billion in sustainable financing and investments, as the top German lender tries to counter criticism over fighting climate change. C...

Pinarayi Vijayan: The 'captain' who scripted history by steering the LDF to second successive win

Weathering many a storm, captain Pinarayi Vijayan steered the Left ship to safe waters in the 2021 assembly elections with a thumping win and rewrote Keralas political history of voters swinging between the Congress and Communists once in f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021