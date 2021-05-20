Left Menu

Maha village breaks coronavirus infection chain by isolation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:16 IST
Maha village breaks coronavirus infection chain by isolation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two months ago, a girl in Bhosi village of Maharashtra's Nanded district was found coronavirus positive, infected after attending a wedding.

Days later, five people from the village, having a population of around 6,000 were also infected, sending local body members and health officials into a tizzy.

''A health camp was held in the village in coordination with the gram panchayat and the health department to conduct Covid tests. Rapid Antigen Tests and RT-PCR tests revealed that 119 people were positive,'' an official release said.

''It was decided to isolate the patients to break the chain of coronavirus spreading to others. Accordingly, all the infected people were persuaded to go and live on their fields for 15-17 days, as mandated by the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for people with mild infections,'' the release said.

Farm labourers and others who did not own farms were accommodated in a makeshift 40 feet by 60 feet shed on the farm of Zilla Parishad member Prakash Deshmukh Bhosikar who took the initiative to organise the health camp, the release said.

''Ashatai village health workers and Anganwadi sevika would visit the fields every day and interact with patients.

Food and medicines were also provided on the spot and all the villagers cooperated,'' the release said.

After 15 to 20 days of isolation, the villagers returned home as coronavirus-free persons after a health check-up, it said.

''A month and a half later, there is no new patient in the village. Covid can be fought effectively by adopting the age-old path of isolation as was being done during the days of the plague, even in villages without adequate health facilities,'' the release by the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

''Separation is the only way to save the villagers from getting infected,'' it quoted Lakshmibai Akkemwad, who spent a fortnight in quarantine on the fields.

Nanded Zilla Parishad CEO Varsha Thakur Ghuge said the 'Bhosi pattern' is a good example of coordination between the villagers, people's representatives and the administration, worthy of implementation in other villages.

''Preventing coronavirus spread in rural areas is a relatively complicated process due to the lack of testing facilities and health infrastructure, as compared to urban areas. However, Bhosi village has shown the way of fighting the pandemic through the path of isolation,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19: Govt.

No of districts reporting decline in COVID case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts in May 13-19 Govt....

Hungarian woman with COVID awakes from coma to find she's a mother - RFE

Hungarian mother Szilvia Bedo-Nagy only found out she had given birth to baby daughter Napsugar when she was brought out of an induced coma more than a month later, having tested positive for COVID-19 and contracted pneumonia. She was heavi...

Deutsche Bank moves forward sustainability goals to ease criticism

Deutsche Bank on Thursday brought forward to 2023 the goal of facilitating more than 200 billion euros 244 billion in sustainable financing and investments, as the top German lender tries to counter criticism over fighting climate change. C...

Pinarayi Vijayan: The 'captain' who scripted history by steering the LDF to second successive win

Weathering many a storm, captain Pinarayi Vijayan steered the Left ship to safe waters in the 2021 assembly elections with a thumping win and rewrote Keralas political history of voters swinging between the Congress and Communists once in f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021