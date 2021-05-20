Samsung India donates medical kits, oxygen concentrators in Karnataka

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday said it has donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders to support the fight against COVID-19 in Karnataka.

These medical kits are prescribed by the Karnataka government for the COVID-19 patients in home isolation, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust for donating medical kits to the Karnataka government. SRI-B has donated 14 oxygen concentrators to charitable hospitals working towards COVID-19 relief and the rest 10 were handed over to the Karnataka government, it added.

"These oxygen concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society," it said.

In addition to this, Samsung had earlier pledged USD 5 million (Rs 37 crore) to India's fight against COVID-19, by providing 100 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 oxygen cylinders and one million LDS syringes to central and state governments.

The South Korean major has also announced to cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India.

