UP: Probe ordered for breaking protocol in cremation of COVID-19 victims by govt hospital

Aligarh Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal has ordered a probe following media reports alleging breach of protocol in cremation of COVID-19 victims by the government-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Following media reports alleging that bodies of COVID-19 patients or those suspected to be coronavirus positive are not being sent to the dedicated cremation centres but are being allegedly cremated without following mandatory norms, mostly in rural areas, the commissioner has ordered a probe, the spokesman of the commissioner's office said here on Thursday.

According hospital sources, 17 people died at the COVID-19 dedicated centre at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Monday and Tuesday. However, Vishnu Kumar, whose voluntary organisation Manav Upkaar conducts COVID protocol cremations at the exhibition grounds crematorium, said only two dead bodies from the hospital arrived at the crematorium on these two days.

Media reports stated that ''the remaining 15 bodies appear to have been handed over to families of the deceased without ensuring the mandatory precautionary steps which have to be strictly adhered to'' in case of COVID-19 related cremations.

The spokesman told PTI that the commissioner, who is heading COVID control operations in the division, ordered the investigation following media reports alleging the protocol breach.

There have been allegations that some private ambulance services had ''vested interests'' in managing the protocol breach that could lead to the spread of the pandemic in rural areas.

