Ravi Dubey tests negative for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:34 IST
Popular television actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The 37-year-old actor, who announced his diagnosis on May 10, took to Instagram to give an update to his fans and followers.

''ho gaye ji -ve (Finally tested negative)'' Dubey captioned his photo.

The ''Jamai 2.0'' star was under home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

