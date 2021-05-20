Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

Left Menu

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of the ESI Hospital in Punjabi Bagh area, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.He added that the blaze did not take place in a COVID-19 block of the hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injury has been reported, they said.

''A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of the ESI Hospital in Punjabi Bagh area,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

He added that the blaze did not take place in a COVID-19 block of the hospital. The fire broke out in the UPS room attached to an operation theatre on the second floor of the hospital, Garg said. ''There were no patients present on the second floor but around 20 hospital staff who were on the same floor were all safely rescued,'' he added.

A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by 2.25 pm, the official said.

Short-circuit is suspected to be a reason behind the incident. However, the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official added.

