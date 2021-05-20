Left Menu

Active case down in Uttar Pradesh by 62.5 pc since Apr 30: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62 per cent since its peak on April 30.The state in the past 24 hours has recorded 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532, Aditional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.In the same time period, 13,590 people recovered from the disease, the official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:59 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62 per cent since its peak on April 30.

The state in the past 24 hours has recorded 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532, Aditional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In the same time period, 13,590 people recovered from the disease, the official said.

''The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91.8 per cent. The active cases in the state in past 20 days have come down by 62.5 per cent,'' he said.

On April 30, there were 3,10,783 active cases which have now come down to 1,16,434, Prasad said.

''At present, there are 1,16,434 active cases in the state and 15,16,508 people have recovered from COVID-19. Among the active cases, 82,801 are in home isolation,'' he said.

Prasad said 2.91 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday and so far, over 4.58 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

He said under the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, over 1.56 crore doses have been administered.

More than 1.23 crore people have got their first dose and over 33 lakh their second dose, he added. Prasad said that due to the trace, test and treat policy, surveillance and enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour cases are coming down in the state. In 32 per cent of the villages in the state the COVID infection has spread. The state government is actively involved in distributing medical kits in both rural and urban areas, he said.

