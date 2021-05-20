Left Menu

WHO appeals for humanitarian access to Gaza to help treat wounded

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:03 IST
Senior World Health Organization officials called on Thursday for a humanitarian pause in bombardment of the Gaza Strip to allow access for aid as the health system in the territory faces critical shortages.

"The closure of entry and exit points for patients and humanitarian health assistance and the severe restrictions on the entry of medical supplies is exacerbating this public health crisis," said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO's regional director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

