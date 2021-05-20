Left Menu

Gram Panchayats in K'taka to get Rs 50,000 advance to shift COVID patients to coronavirus care centres

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:06 IST
Gram Panchayats in Karnataka will get Rs 50,000 each as advance to shift coronavirus patients to COVID care centers, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

He was referring to the package announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa had said that 6,000-gram Panchayats will be given the sum in advance from the State Disaster Response Fund.

''The Chief Minister has decided to provide Rs 50,000 advance to all village Panchayats. Village task force committee will utilize this fund to shift COVID patients to care centers,'' Sudhakar told reporters.

The Minister also said districts in Karnataka with more COVID cases will get 25 oxygen concentrators.

''State has received 800 concentrators recently which will be distributed to districts with more cases like Hassan, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga where there is lack of facilities,'' Sudhakar said.

He also said that the state health department is working out to provide more assistance like ICU facility and oxygen in all medical colleges across the state.

Sudhakar said he would soon tour Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi, and Gadag medical colleges this week to review the situation.

The minister also appealed to the district administrations and all public representatives to participate actively in COVID containment activities.

''At present, the positivity rate is at 27 percent.

We are aiming to reduce it further by 5 percent. IIT Kanpur has provided database research inputs to other countries on COVID projections and the center has also advised on this. We are also working on reducing the mortality rate,'' Sudhakar said.

To a question, the minister said the government was not hiding any statistics.

''There is no point in hiding the statistics. We are conducting more than 1.25 lakh tests every day. We are working to further increase the number and get the report within 24 hours,'' he said.

