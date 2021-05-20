Left Menu

After increase in COVID case positivity for 10 weeks, decline reported since last 2 weeks: GGovt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:07 IST
After increase in COVID case positivity for 10 weeks, decline reported since last 2 weeks: GGovt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a consistent increase in COVID-19 case positivity for 10 weeks, a decline has been reported since the last two weeks, the government said on Thursday.

The number of districts reporting a decline in case positivity increased from 210 in April 29-May 5 to 303 districts on May 13-19, it said.

Seven states have more than 25 percent case positivity, while 22 states have more than 15 percent case positivity, the government said.

India witnessed a consistent upward trend in weekly tests for COVID-19 since mid-February and average daily tests increased by 2.3 times in 12 weeks, it said.

According to a study, 50 percent of people still do not wear a mask, and those who do about 64 percent cover just their mouth but not their nose, it said.

By June end, the average daily testing capacity for COVID will be augmented to 45 lakh, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi.

COVID-19 vaccination Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi....

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumi...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

China seeks to end Middle East violence

China says it has been actively engaged in mediation toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021