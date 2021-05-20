Left Menu

Japan health panel approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Japan has inoculated 3.9% of its population of about 125 million so far, the slowest rate among the world's larger, wealthy countries. The government has arranged to buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 60 million people.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:08 IST
Japan health panel approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Japanese regulators recommended the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca PLC's on Thursday, paving the way for the country to speed up its slow-moving vaccination campaign.

The recommendations by a health ministry panel precede official approval by the government on Friday, national broadcaster NHK reported. Supplies of the Moderna doses have already been imported and are planned for use at mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka from next week.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is handling imports of about 50 million doses of the Moderna shot, or enough for 25 million people. That amount could be doubled, Takeda said this month. Japan kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the first to be approved domestically.

But amid scarce initial supplies and other logistical bottlenecks, the campaign has moved slowly. Japan has inoculated 3.9% of its population of about 125 million so far, the slowest rate among the world's larger, wealthy countries.

The government has arranged to buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 60 million people. Most of the doses will be made in Japan by Daiichi Sankyo Co, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, and other local partners. Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi.

COVID-19 vaccination Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi....

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumi...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

China seeks to end Middle East violence

China says it has been actively engaged in mediation toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021