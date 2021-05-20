Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals upgrades capacity of Chittoor district hospital to 850 beds:Sangita Reddy

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals has upgraded the capacity of Chittoor district hospital to 850 beds as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Thursday.In our collective efforts to combat COVID19 happy to share that Apollohospital has upgraded its Chittoor Dist Hospital capacity from 380 to 850 beds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:15 IST
Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals has upgraded the capacity of Chittoor district hospital to 850 beds as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Thursday.

''In our collective efforts to combat #COVID19 happy to share that @Apollohospital has upgraded its #Chittoor Dist Hospital capacity from 380 to 850 beds. Also, a FREE Covid Isolation centre has been set up in Thavanampalle Mandal 4 people who do not have access to home isolation,'' Reddy said in a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

In another tweet, she said, ''Since April 2021, more than 1,680 Covid patients have been treated & 3,794 patients have been Triaged. My compliments to #AndhraPradesh @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan for the states integrated fight against Covid''.

Earlier on Monday, Reddy had said that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad.

''The challenge of India#vaccinationstrategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge R #govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic prod, enhance intl procure, seek Intl aid in the form of vaccine & establish a dist network of all Pub & Pvt hospitals 2 accelerate the pace of inoculation,'' Reddy had said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

