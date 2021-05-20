Left Menu

First case of black fungus reported in HP

A native of Khazar in Hamirpur district has been diagnosed with Mucormycosis infection, Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC hospitals senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said. The woman is currently being treated at IGMC here, where she has been referred from Mandis Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:15 IST
First case of black fungus reported in HP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first case of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday. A native of Khazar in Hamirpur district has been diagnosed with Mucormycosis infection, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital's senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said. The woman is currently being treated at IGMC here, where she has been referred from Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, he added. Her condition is stable and Mucormycosis has been found near her nose, Raj said. The woman is also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, he said, adding that she was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4. She was referred from Hamirpur to Nerchowk Medical College after she started having a breathing problem on May 8, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi.

COVID-19 vaccination Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi....

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumi...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

China seeks to end Middle East violence

China says it has been actively engaged in mediation toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021