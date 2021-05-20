Left Menu

"Pandemic mindset" persists among global consumers - survey

People in the world's leading economies remain overwhelmingly nervous about returning to life as normal, even after having being vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey released on Thursday found. A mid-year update of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, suggested that 65% of people described themselves as being "still in a pandemic mindset".

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:24 IST
"Pandemic mindset" persists among global consumers - survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People in the world's leading economies remain overwhelmingly nervous about returning to life as normal, even after having being vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey released on Thursday found.

A mid-year update of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, suggested that 65% of people described themselves as being "still in a pandemic mindset". Concretely, that meant that only 16% felt safe flying commercial airlines, 23% staying in hotels, and 28% dining indoors in restaurants. In each case, those tallies rose only slightly among those who had been fully vaccinated.

"Vaccines have produced just an average 5% bump in return-to-life readiness. Nearly 7 in 10 (of all respondents) are concerned a new outbreak is around the corner," the survey commentary concluded. The survey of 16,800 people in 14 territories - Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Britain, and the United States - was conducted between April 30 and May 11.

The findings may raise doubts about the theory of some policy-makers that pent-up demand will power the world's leading economies to strong recoveries in the months to come. They also indicate people around the world have little regard for their governments' handling of the crisis, with the leadership in only four out of the 14 countries - China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and India - getting solid approval.

In the case of India, whose hospitals are struggling with the world's highest number of daily coronavirus infections, trust levels stood at a solid 77%, albeit 2% points down on January 2021 reading. Other polls have shown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings falling to a new low as the country battles the pandemic.

The Edelman survey also suggested many believe the pandemic will leave longer-lasting societal problems in its wake: 55% said increased mental problems would be one legacy, and a similar number believed another would be the permanent loss of jobs. (Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi.

COVID-19 vaccination Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi....

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumi...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

China seeks to end Middle East violence

China says it has been actively engaged in mediation toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021