Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

It has also been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus. Officials have said they are seeing an increasing number of serious COVID-19 infections in the current wave. It asked private hospitals to increase the number of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:26 IST
Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with a spike in the number and severity of new cases.

It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806 new cases were the second straight day of record infections. The latest numbers pushed Malaysia's total cases to 492,302 - the third highest in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Malaysia is under a nationwide lockdown that came into effect earlier this month, prohibiting inter-district travel and shutting down schools. It has also been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus.

Officials have said they are seeing an increasing number of serious COVID-19 infections in the current wave. The latest spike is partly due to highly infectious variants found in recent weeks.

In a tweet, the health ministry said the occupancy rate of beds at intensive care units of public hospitals was at over 70%. It asked private hospitals to increase the number of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients.

