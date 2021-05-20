Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths
It has also been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus. Officials have said they are seeing an increasing number of serious COVID-19 infections in the current wave. It asked private hospitals to increase the number of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients.
Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with a spike in the number and severity of new cases.
It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806 new cases were the second straight day of record infections. The latest numbers pushed Malaysia's total cases to 492,302 - the third highest in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.
Malaysia is under a nationwide lockdown that came into effect earlier this month, prohibiting inter-district travel and shutting down schools. It has also been under a state of emergency since January to curb the spread of the virus.
Officials have said they are seeing an increasing number of serious COVID-19 infections in the current wave. The latest spike is partly due to highly infectious variants found in recent weeks.
In a tweet, the health ministry said the occupancy rate of beds at intensive care units of public hospitals was at over 70%. It asked private hospitals to increase the number of beds used to treat COVID-19 patients.
