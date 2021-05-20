Left Menu

EU looking to summer with optimism as vaccinations pick up speed

Updated: 20-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union commissioner for health said on Thursday she was looking towards the summer with optimism as COVID-19 vaccinations in the bloc picked up speed.

"Over 20 million vaccinations are taking place every week in the EU, compared to a few hundred thousand per week in January," Stella Kyriakides told a news conference after a video conference of EU health ministers.

"We can now look ahead with more confidence and also look towards the summer with cautious optimism," she added, noting that 40% of the EU's adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 17% was fully vaccinated.

