Left Menu

Nicaragua approves Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine - wealth fund

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:00 IST
Nicaragua approves Russia's Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine - wealth fund
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nicaragua on Thursday approved Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing Russian vaccines abroad, said, citing Nicaragua's health ministry.

Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4% effective against COVID-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and has been billed as a way to help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders, and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.The shipment was facilitated by one of Torontos premier startup incubators T...

Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with C...

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi.

COVID-19 vaccination Delhi will receive 50,000 doses of Covishield for 45-plus age group on Thursday, says AAP MLA Atishi....

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021