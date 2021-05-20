ITBP-run COVID care centre in Delhi adds 150 more ventilator beds

A new specialised ward equipped with 150 ventilator beds has been operationalised at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)-run COVID care centre in south Delhi for patients requiring critical care, officials said.

The ventilators, a vital medical equipment for stabilising patients with low oxygen saturation levels and related morbidities, were provided to the facility by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the PM-CARES fund early this month.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said, ''150 GPS-based ventilator beds have been made functional. This will be in addition to the 500 oxygen beds which are already functional at the centre.'' ''The ventilators are being used to provide critical care to the patients infected with coronavirus. About 10 patients have been admitted today,'' he said.

Inspector General (IG) of the force Anand Swaroop, who is responsible for functioning of the Sardar Patel COVID care centre (SPCCC), visited the ventilator ward and reviewed the arrangements with doctors and senior officers manning the facility.

The centre began operations on April 26 after the Delhi government requested the Union government to operationalise the facility at the Radha Soami Beas campus in Chattarpur area in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed the medical wing of the paramilitary forces led by the ITBP to take charge of the Sardar Patel COVID care centre (SPCCC).

According to data updated till Wednesday, a total of 1,223 patients have been admitted at the SPCCC out of which 935 have been discharged.

''At present, 200 beds are occupied at the centre,'' Pandey said.

The spokesperson said hundreds of patients who were critical have been given anti-viral treatment here and their oxygen levels have improved after proper medical care was provided to them.

''There are instances when many patients, whose oxygen levels were as low as even 60, were provided the much needed medical care and many of them have improved to the level of 80-90 oxygen saturation and they were finally discharged from the centre,'' he said.

Another officer involved in the functioning of the centre said, ''Walk-in admissions are being done here for any COVID-19 infected patient who requires oxygen support.'' The cost of medical treatment and food at the SPCCC is borne by the Delhi government.

