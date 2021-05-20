Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; India's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

S.Korea says to run mix-and-match trial of COVID-19 vaccines

South Korea on Thursday said it will conduct a clinical trial that mixes COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca Plc with those from Pfizer Inc and others. The decision comes as a growing number of countries look into using different COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns.

Malaysia sees another record in COVID-19 infections, deaths

Malaysia reported a new daily record in coronavirus infections and deaths on Thursday, as the country deals with spike in the number and severity of new cases. It announced 59 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record toll for the third day this week, while its 6,806 new cases was the second straight day of record infections.

Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough - WTO chief

Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that make up half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labelled "vaccine apartheid".

India battles rash of "black fungus" cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world's highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus. Mucormycosis, or "black fungus" usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised, causing blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organization's regional director said on Thursday. Hans Kluge said health authorities should remain vigilant on the rising number of cases in the region of COVID-19 caused by a variant that emerged in India, but stressed that vaccination and infection control measures would help prevent its spread.

"Pandemic mindset" persists among global consumers - survey

People in the world's leading economies remain overwhelmingly nervous about returning to life as normal, even after having being vaccinated against COVID-19, a survey released on Thursday found. A mid-year update of the Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on their trust in core institutions, suggested that 65% of people described themselves as being "still in a pandemic mindset".

Factbox-Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021. The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted by region and latest delivery:

India's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say

India's output of COVID-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources. Lower-than-expected production could delay India's plans to vaccinate all its adults this year, amid fears the country will face another surge of coronavirus infections in the winter. India's ongoing second wave, the world's worst since the pandemic began, has overwhelmed its health system.

U.N. bodies set up 'One Health' panel to advise on animal disease risks

The World Health Organization and three other international bodies have formed a team of experts to help develop a global plan to prevent the spread of diseases from animals to humans, the WHO said on Thursday. The One Health High-Level Expert Panel was an initiative launched by France and Germany late last year, and held its inaugural meeting this week.

