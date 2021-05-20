Left Menu

UK analysis finds two doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 85-90% effective

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:46 IST
Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.

PHE also estimated that the COVID-19 vaccine programme overall had prevented the deaths of 13,000 over-60s up to May 9, and stopped 39,100 of those over 65 from needing hospital treatment from COVID-19.

