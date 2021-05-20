Left Menu

Kia donates Rs 5 cr aid to Andhra govt to fight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:49 IST
Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. With the second wave of COVID-19 and the exponential rise in cases across the country, the contribution has been made to support the state and its people in these testing times, the company noted. Kia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim handed over the fund transfer document to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. ''The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of Rs 5 crore in the fight against the pandemic,'' Shim said. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals, he added. ''We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely,'' Shim said. The automaker had donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund during the first wave of COVID-19. PTI MSS ABM ABM

