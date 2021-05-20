Kerala logs 30,491 new COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths, 44,369 recoveries

Kerala on Thursday reported 30,491 new COVID-19 cases and 128 more deaths, taking the caseload to 22,33, 904 and the toll to 6,852, the state government said.

As many as 44,369 persons have been cured,pushing the total recoveries to 19,38,887, while 3,17,850 are undergoing treatment for the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,525 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.18 per cent.

So far 1,84,21,465 samples have been tested.

Malappuram reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 3,969.Ernakulam and Kollam also reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 101 are health workers, 172 had come from outside the state and 28,176 were infected through contact.

As many as 9,99,338 persons are under quarantine, including 38,685 in hospitals.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

