Vaccine rollout should not suggest relaxation of COVID-19 protocols

Nzimande made the call during his visit to Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where he received his COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:05 IST
Nzimande, like all South Africans, registered through the registration portal for COVID-19 vaccination for the over 60 years age group. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has reiterated that the arrival of vaccines should not suggest the relaxation of COVID-19 health protocols, which include wearing masks, sanitisation and physical distancing.

Nzimande made the call during his visit to Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where he received his COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

Nzimande, like all South Africans, registered through the registration portal for COVID-19 vaccination for the over 60 years age group. This is part of South Africa's Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Edendale Hospital is amongst the leading hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to administer COVID-19 vaccination.

It is also the fourth biggest hospital in the country and is designated as a regional hospital that offers district tertiary services, with a total of 900 beds.

In his previous visit to the hospital, the Minister said he was satisfied with the level of preparedness by the hospital to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Amongst many initiatives that impressed me is Edendale Hospital's proactive and innovative measures introduced by establishing a clinic that is used to screen all patients and visitors to the hospital at the point of entry," Nzimande said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

