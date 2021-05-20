Left Menu

Rajasthan records 127 Covid-19 deaths, 7,680 more new cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded 127 Covid-19 deaths and 7,680 cases on Thursday, taking the overall numbers to 7,346 fatalities and 8,97,193 infections.

Among the fresh fatalities, Jaipur reported the highest number of 21 deaths, followed by Jodhpur (10), Udaipur and Bikaner (9 each), according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 1,517 were reported from Jaipur, while 601 and 427 people tested positive in Jodhpur and Kota respectively. A total of 7,45,873 people have so far recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,43,974, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

