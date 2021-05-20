Left Menu

Black fungus is notifiable disease, no hospital with capacity can deny treatment: K'taka Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:37 IST
Black fungus is notifiable disease, no hospital with capacity can deny treatment: K'taka Minister
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said Mucormycosis or black fungus infection is now a notifiable disease and no hospital or medical centre having the capacity to provide treatment should deny admission to patients.

He said an official government order towards this will be notified soon.

Sudhakar, who is also in-charge of the Medical Education Department portfolio in a series of tweets said the treatment of post-covid Mucormycosis or black fungus found in some cases requires multi-disciplinary approach involving ENT specialist, anaesthetist, ophthalmologist and maxillofacial surgeon.

Since all these specialist doctors are available in our District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges, people can avail treatment for Mucormycosis in these hospitals apart from Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and other designated regional hospitals, he added.

