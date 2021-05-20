Left Menu

329 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 during 2nd wave, maximum 80 from Bihar: IMA

Asked as to how many of these doctors had been fully vaccinated, Dr Jayalal said, We are not confident about the vaccination status of all, But by the data we got, not being fully vaccinated is the main cause of the deaths. He further stated that on an average, at least 20 doctors are dying per day due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:42 IST
329 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 during 2nd wave, maximum 80 from Bihar: IMA
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday released fresh figures on Covid-related fatalities among doctors, saying 329 of them succumbed to the disease during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

Bihar alone saw 80 deaths, the maximum among states, followed by Delhi (73), Uttar Pradesh (41), Andhra Pradesh (22) and Telangana (20), the IMA said.

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors had died due to the disease during the first wave of the pandemic.

IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said the IMA maintains a registry based only on the input of its various branches across the country. ''We do not want to release the name list as it is a sensitive matter,'' he said. Asked as to how many of these doctors had been fully vaccinated, Dr Jayalal said, ''We are not confident about the vaccination status of all, But by the data we got, not (being) fully vaccinated is the main cause (of the deaths).'' He further stated that on an average, at least 20 doctors are dying per day due to COVID-19. These include doctors working in government facilities, private hospitals and medical colleges.

''The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19,'' Jayalal had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021