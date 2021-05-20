Left Menu

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; active count 101

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:44 IST
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; active count 101
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, reported seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a senior civic official said.

With this, the infection count of Dharavi rose to 6,743, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

On Wednesday, Dharavi had reported eight cases.

Dadar and Mahim, which are the adjoining areas of Dharavi, reported 17 and 23 COVID-19 cases during the day respectively.

Dharavi had become a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year. It had reported 99 cases on April 8.

On March 11, this slum sprawl had reported seven COVID-19 cases.

There are 101 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi after a total of 6,298 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found elsewhere in Mumbai.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021