Seven new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; active count 101

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, reported seven new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a senior civic official said.

With this, the infection count of Dharavi rose to 6,743, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Dharavi had reported eight cases.

Dadar and Mahim, which are the adjoining areas of Dharavi, reported 17 and 23 COVID-19 cases during the day respectively.

Dharavi had become a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year. It had reported 99 cases on April 8.

On March 11, this slum sprawl had reported seven COVID-19 cases.

There are 101 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi after a total of 6,298 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found elsewhere in Mumbai.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)