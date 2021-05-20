Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh reports 2,648 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh reported 2,648 new COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,72,722 and the death toll to 2,581.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the state has 33,448 active cases of the disease.

A total of 4,257 more patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the tally of recoveries so far to 1,36,663, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

