Left Menu

Sikkim reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:03 IST
Sikkim reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 caseload in Sikkim rose to 12,204 as 249 more people tested positive for the disease, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 217, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 121 were reported from East Sikkim, 75 from South Sikkim, 40 from West and 13 from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,122 active cases, while 8,655 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

As many as 210 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,07,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 676 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021