Sikkim reports 249 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities
The COVID-19 caseload in Sikkim rose to 12,204 as 249 more people tested positive for the disease, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 217, a health department bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 121 were reported from East Sikkim, 75 from South Sikkim, 40 from West and 13 from North Sikkim.
The Himalayan state now has 3,122 active cases, while 8,655 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.
As many as 210 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.
Altogether, 1,07,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 676 in the last 24 hours, it added.
