COVID: 67 more deaths, 4,169 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:07 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 3,422 on Thursday with 67 more fatalities, while 4,169 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,60,057, officials said. Of the new cases, 1,518 were from the Jammu division and 2,651 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 674 new cases, followed by 499 in Jammu district and 393 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases stands at 50,554 while 2,06,081 patients have recovered from the infection so far, officials said. The death toll has risen to 3,422 as 67 patients died in the past 24 hours, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

