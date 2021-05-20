Ensure fair distribution of black fungus medicines: MP CM to officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the medicines needed to treat mucormycosis (`Black fungus') are distributed fairly.

The instruction came as the state is grappling with a shortage of Amphotericin-B, a key drug used to treat the infection which is being detected mostly in coronavirus patients or survivors.

Advertisement

''Black fungus treatment is too expensive. Adequate stocks of anti-fungal injections are not available in the country and they are being imported,'' Chouhan said.

''Today also I tried to procure more injections for the state,'' he said, speaking to the COVID-19 crisis management groups in the state online.

''These injections should be distributed fairly and judiciously. We will strive to treat black fungus patients free in the state,'' the chief minister added.

He also asked officials to ensure that nasal endoscopy procedure is done in time so that mucormycosis is detected early.

Coronavirus patients should be thoroughly examined after discharge for the signs of fungal infection and blood clotting, and post-COVID Care Centres should be set up in every district, Chouhan instructed.

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered 5.19 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, he informed.

''Hopefully, we will get big supplies of vaccines from June-July,'' the chief minister added.

He also underlined the need to expand the health infrastructure including special wards for children and their mothers in anticipation of a third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Experts have expressed fear that the third wave may especially affect children.

To do away with the shortage of medical staff, 800 doctors and 2,000 nurses are going to be hired, Chouhan said.

The pandemic is on decline in Madhya Pradesh and the chain of infection needs to be broken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)