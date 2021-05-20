Black fungus: Mandaviya says govt working to resolve shortage of Amphotericin-B drug

The shortage of Amphotericin-B, a drug used for treating mucormycosis, will be resolved soon as various new drug firms have got approvals to manufacture the drug, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

''Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB's shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Mandaviya, who is the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, also said that existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production of the drug.

''Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of #AmphotericinB. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation,'' he noted.

Further, he said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals have received approval for production of Amphotericin-B in recent days.

Companies like Mylan, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma and Cipla are already into the manufacturing of the drug, he added.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection which is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Rajasthan government has declared Black Fungus as an epidemic while other states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu have marked it as a notifiable disease.

